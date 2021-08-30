Sabah records 2,310 new Covid-19 cases today

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 30): Sabah recorded 2,310 new Covid-19 infections today, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

No new cluster was reported, he added.

Masidi said Kota Kinabalu registered the highest number of cases with 536 infections, followed by Tuaran (259), Sandakan (252), Penampang (237), Tawau (148) and Keningau (113).

He said cases in Tuaran have decreased by 210 to 259 from 469 cases on Sunday, while infections in Papar and Telupid have also reduced significantly by 68 cases and 59 cases respectively.

However, cases in Penampang have increased by 109 to 237.

Masidi said close contact screenings remain the main contributor to the daily cases with 1,342 infections (58.1 per cent), followed by 680 cases (29.4 per cent) from symptomatic screenings and 37 cases from existing clusters.

He said 2,016 of the new cases involved Malaysians while the remaining 294 are foreigners, adding that 1,202 of them are men and 1,108 are women.

Of the 2,310 cases, he said 1,485 cases fell under Category 2, 702 cases in Category 1, 26 cases in Category 3, seven cases in Category 4 and five cases in Category 5, while 85 cases were still pending investigation.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said there were still cases that were registered late due to unavoidable reasons.

He said 38.2 per cent (882) of the positive cases were registered between two to three days, 9.4 per cent (216) between four to five days and 11.3 per cent (260) were backlogs over five days.

As of Sunday, he said 38 per cent of the adult population in Sabah have completed their vaccination and 57.2 per cent have taken their first dose of vaccine.

“We hope that 40 per cent of the adults in Sabah will be fully vaccinated by the night of National Day on August 31.”