Shell commits to investments on Timi platform offshore Sarawak

KUCHING (August 30): Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB), a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, announced that it has taken a final investment decision (FID) on the Timi gas development project and, together with its partners Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd and Brunei Energy Exploration, look forward to delivering this for Malaysia.

The Timi field is situated approximately 200 kilometres (km) off the coast of Sarawak, in Malaysia. The Timi development features SSB’s first wellhead platform in Malaysia that is powered by a solar and wind hybrid renewable power system.

This unmanned platform is approximately 60 per cent lighter than a conventional Tender Assisted Drilling (TAD) wellhead platform. This project also includes the drilling of two wells.

“Timi, which is powered by a solar and wind hybrid power system, demonstrates Shell’s capabilities to innovate and deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable projects, in line with our commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 in step with society.

“Shell is pleased to be able to progress this project in a competitive and responsible manner, as part of the vital role Upstream plays in delivering Shell’s strategy and in support of economic growth in Malaysia,” said Wael Sawan, Shell Upstream director.

“With over 100 years of operations in Malaysia, we are proud that our country continues to be a heartland and one of the nine core Upstream positions in the Shell Group. Timi reaffirms Shell’s commitment as a partner in powering progress for Sarawak and Malaysia and I would like to thank PETRONAS and our partners for their support in achieving this important milestone,” shared Ivan Tan, chairman of Shell Malaysia and senior vice president upstream Malaysia.

The Timi development is designed to reach up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) peak production and will evacuate its gas to the F23 production hub via an 80 km pipeline while supporting the future growth in the central Luconia area, off the coast of Sarawak.

As one of the pioneers in building the country’s energy industry, Shell Malaysia aims to lead in the country’s energy transition by increasing investment in lower carbon energy solutions, while pursuing competitive and carbon resilient Upstream investments.