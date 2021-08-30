Three new Covid-19 clusters involving longhouses under EMCO declared in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 30): Three new Covid-19 clusters involving longhouses that have been placed under Enhancement Movement Control Order (EMCO) were declared in Sarawak today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its Covid-19 daily update, SDMC said that the clusters are dubbed the Sungai Ringin Cluster in Meradong, Belinggai Ulu Niah Cluster in Subis and Nanga Tekalit Cluster in Tatau.

“The Sungai Ringin Cluster in Meradong involves a longhouse at Sungai Ringin, Meradong placed under EMCO. 92 people were swabbed with 29 tetsting positive, including the index case. Another 50 people are still pending laboratory results,” said the committee, adding that 25 new cases were reported today.

All positive cases were admitted to the Sarikei Hospital and Covid-19 low-risk treatment and quarantine centres (PKRC) located in Sarikei and Meradong.

“The second cluster is Belinggai Ulu Niah Cluster in Subis and involves two longhouses placed under EMCO in Subis. 119 people have undergone swab tests and 33 people tested positive, including the index case. A total of 72 were still pending laboratory results and 27 new cases were reported today.”

All positive cases are being treated at Miri Hospital and its PKRC.

“The third cluster, Nanga Tekalit Cluster in Tatau involves a longhouse placed under EMCO at the area of Nanga Tekalit, Tatau.”

SDMC said 64 people were screened for Covid-19 and 57 of them were tested positive, including the index case. Seven people were still waiting for their laboratory results and 52 new cases were reported today.

The positive cases have been admitted to Bintulu Hospital and its PKRC.

Currently, the state has 131 active Covid-19 clusters with 26 of them reporting 285 new cases today.

The clusters that reported new cases include Kampung Sungai Duuh Cluster, Serian with five cases; Mega Suai Cluster, Subis (1); Lorong Cahaya Damai Cluster, Kuching (8); Bungey 2 Cluster, Betong (4); Lubuk Bukut Cluster, Mukah (1); Sungai Menok Cluster, Beluru (2); Jalan Johari Sunam Cluster, Bintulu (1); Tanjong Kibong 2 Cluster, Sibu (3) and Lorong Urun Cluster, Belaga (1).

Other clusters that reported new cases were Kampung Matang Lot Cluster, Kuching (1); Kampung Lintang Baru Cluster, Serian (7); Mas Sawai Cluster, Subis (1); Plaman Bantang Cluster, Serian (1); Sibulu-Nowang Cluster, Bau (2); Ladang 0004 Kuala Baram Cluster, Marudi (2); Mundai Cluster, Serian (4); Mapu Cluster, Tebedu (61); KM20 Jalan Betong Cluster, Betong (12); Duras Cluster, Serian (4); Ladang Hijau 01 Cluster, Beluru (7); Kampung Simpok Cluster, Serian (45); Merajang Cluster, Limbang (1); Kaman Cluster, Bau (7); Sungai Ringin Cluster, Meradong (25); Belinggai Ulu Niah Cluster, Subis (27) and Nanga Tekalit Cluster, Tatau (52).

Meanwhile, the committee said Simpang Koko Cluster at Sarikei and Jalan Persisir Bintulu-Miri 2 Cluster at Bintulu have ended after no new cases were reported in the past 28 days.