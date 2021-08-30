Tokyo Paralympics: Another Sarawakian powerlifter Yee Khie bags second medal for Malaysia

TOKYO (Aug 30): National powerlifting athlete Jong Yee Khie bagged a second medal for Malaysia, a silver, in the men’s 107 kilogrammes (kg) category at the Tokyo Paralympics today.

Despite being unsuccessful in his first attempt to lift 230kg, he bounced back to confirm the silver medal in his second attempt, this time lifting 237kg.

However, the 32-year-old hairdresser from Batu Kawa, Kuching was later unable to improve further when he failed in his third and final attempt to lift 245kg.

Yee Khie’s success means he got to make up for his disappointment after finishing seventh in the 97kg category when making his Paralympics debut in Rio 2016.

This is the second medal won by the national powerlifting camp, after Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, who competed in the men’s 72kg category, made history by becoming the first athlete to win gold for the national contingent in the prestigious games last Saturday. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —