Tun Sakaran Dandai laid to rest at Sabah Warriors’ Mausoleum

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 30): Former Sabah Governor Tun Sakaran Dandai was laid to rest at the State Warriors’ Mausoleum here at 11.50 am.

The hearse carrying the remains of Sakaran arrived at the mausoleum at 11.16 am, accompanied by several hospital staff clad in personal protection equipment (PPE).

Also present were the current Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor and former Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Sakaran, from Semporna, Sabah, was the 8th Chief Minister of Sabah in 1994 before being appointed as the 8th Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah from Jan 1, 1995, to Dec 31, 2002.

He breathed his last at the age of 91 at the Gleneagles Hospital in di Kota Kinabalu at 5.30 am today.

He was admitted to the hospital due to Covid-19 infection on Aug 18 before being warded in the intensive care unit over the past five days. – Bernama