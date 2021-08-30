Two more premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE system

KUCHING (Aug 30): Two more premises in Sarawak have been placed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said the two premises are a wet market located at 7th mile, Kota Padawan here and Mydin (Vista Tunku) at Petra Jaya.

There are 305 premises in Sarawak listed in the HIDE system to date.

Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities and if no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.

On a separate matter, SDMC said six compounds were issued by the Health Ministry today for violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs). Two were issued in Betong and four in Limbang.

Two of the compounds issued were for failing to register before entering a premises and another six compounds were for other offences.

To date, the committee said the ministry has issued 495 compounds in the state.

Separately, it said the police have issued 45 compounds today for SOP violations, with 35 in Kuching, four in Miri, three in Bintulu, two in Saratok and one in Padawan.

A total of 26 compounds were for being outside after 10pm without valid reasons, eight for failing to scan MySejahtera code or manually registering before entering a premises, five for not wearing face mask, three for visiting premises listed in the ‘negative list’, two for failing to observe social distancing and one for dine-in at a food premises.

No arrest was made today and the police have issued a total of 10,279 compounds as of today.