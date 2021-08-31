Cockfighting: Tuai Rumah, estate owner among 6 arrested after man dies

BINTULU (Aug 31): A longhouse chieftain and an oil palm estate owner were among six local men arrested by police yesterday over a case related to cockfighting.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said the six, aged between 31 and 53, would be held on remand pending the investigation into the case.

Earlier, he said a police report was lodged on Aug 29, at about 7.30pm, over the death of a 42-year-old man at Bintulu Hospital, who was brought in with a thigh injury said to have been caused by a sharp object, most likely a ‘taji’ – a sharp cockfighting spur made from steel.

“Upon further probe, it is revealed that earlier that day, at around 2.30pm, the victim was seen at a cockfighting den along Mile 21 of Bintulu-Miri Road, and he had brought along his rooster,” he said in a statement.

It could have been that the victim was attaching the ‘taji’ onto the leg of the rooster before entering it for cockfighting, said Zulkipli.

“The rooster could have suddenly struck him, causing the spur to cut into his thigh.

“He was rushed to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead while receiving treatment – likely due to heavy blood loss.

“The case has been classified as sudden death.”

Zulkipli said prior to the arrest, several video clips of the incident had gone viral on social media.

“The clips also showed a group of men involved in cockfighting. Specifically, however, it showed the injured victim, who appeared very weak, and was being helped by other men at the site,” he added.

The case would be investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code, Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 1952, and Regulations 17(1) Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) (National Recovery Plan) 2021.

Zulkipli said for illegal cockfighting, the offender could face jail time of up to three months or be imposed a RM1,000 fine, upon conviction.

For negligently spreading any life-threatening disease, the sentence would be a six-month imprisonment or a fine, or both; for violation of the standard operating procedure (SOP), the compound issued could amount to RM20,000; and RM4,000 compound could be issued to those present at the cockfighting ring.

“Everyone is reminded to always adhere to the SOP set for the National Recovery Plan by observing proper social distancing, not gathering in large numbers and not holding or participating in any prohibited activity, as efforts to break the chain of Covid-19 infection,” said Zulkipli.