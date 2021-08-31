Company secretary firms now allowed to operate under NRP Phase 1 and 2, subject to SSM approval

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 31): Company secretary firms are now allowed to operate under Phase One and Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), subject to the approval of the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

SSM said this is following the government’s recent announcement to allow professional and consulting services companies to operate during NRP, subject to the approval conditions of the authority regulating the service.

“Following the announcement, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) agrees to list company secretary service under the professional and consulting services, hence, allowing company secretary firms to submit their application to operate to MITI for the purpose of carrying out secretarial services,” it said in a statement today.

It said SSM, as the body that oversees the company secretary under the Companies Act 2016, has been given the responsibility as the approving body for operating permission applications submitted by company secretary firms.

Therefore, it said members of professional bodies approved under the Fourth Schedule of the Companies Act 2016 may submit applications for their respective secretarial firms if they intended to commence operations at their respective business premises.

“Application can be made through COVID-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) operated by MITI at the website https://notification.miti.gov.my/login. Guidance on applications has been provided by MITI through the portal https://www.miti.gov.my/redir/ppn/cims.html,” it said.

It said company secretary firms that obtained approval to operate under Phase One and Two of NRP are advised to comply with the conditions set by MITI and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the National Security Council (NSC) from time to time to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“It is hoped that with the reopening of this sector, company secretary firms can continue to play a role in supporting the corporate sector, especially involving small and medium enterprises in reviving the country’s economy,” it said.

It added that more info could be found in the frequently asked questions on SSM’s official portal, www.ssm.com.my, and any inquiry could be made to SSM call centre at 03-77214000 or email to [email protected] or [email protected] – Bernama