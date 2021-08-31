Covid-19: 2,285 new cases in Sarawak as Malaysia records 20,897 new cases

KUCHING (Aug 31): Sarawak recorded the third highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the country today at 2,285, said the country’s Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This brought Sarawak’s cumulative cases to date to 116,558.

In a Facebook post this afternoon, Dr Noor Hisham said the country recorded a total of 20,897 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the country’s cumulative total to 1,746,254 cases.

Leading the tally was Selangor with 4,371 new cases, followed by Sabah with 2,594 new cases.

Johor recorded 2,159 new cases, followed by Kedah (1,942), Penang (1,732), Kelantan (1,479), Perak (1,204), Kuala Lumpur (1,003), Pahang (798), Terengganu (608), Melaka (417), Negeri Sembilan (215), Perlis (64), Putrajaya (25) and Labuan (one).