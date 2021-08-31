Covid-19: More than 14.8 mln of adult population complete vaccination – JKJAV

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 31): A total of 14,886,006 individuals or 63.6 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

An infographic shared on the committee’s official Twitter also showed 19,621,799 individuals, or 83.8 per cent, have received the first dose, bringing to a total of 34,490,572 doses of the vaccine having been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) until yesterday.

According to JKJAV, 60.1 percent of the country’s population had received at least the first dose of the vaccine , while 45.6 percent having completed both doses.

On the daily vaccination, a total of 361,381 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, with 181,281 doses as first dose and the remaining 180,100 doses to the second dose recipients.

PICK was launched last Feb 24 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. – Bernama