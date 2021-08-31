Covid-19 pandemic shows how Sarawakians band together to help the needy — Abdul Karim

KUCHING (Aug 31): The Covid-19 pandemic has strengthened the patriotic spirit among the people, specifically in Sarawakians of various backgrounds who come together to help those in need, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said that the pandemic showed how Sarawakians of various races and religions came together and helped the needy without being asked to.

“They work together to provide food, clothes, daily necessities and so on to the frontline workers and people who face difficulties.

“The public also showed support and sympathy to the frontline workers by giving words of encouragement and words of appreciation for their struggle,” he said at the state-level National Day celebration held at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building tonight.

Abdul Karim, who was the minister in-charge of the event, pointed out that despite the pandemic, the celebration could be carried out.

“Even though there are challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which is still plaguing the whole world, it does not mean that we cannot celebrate something as important and historic as National Day.

“By adhering to strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and by following the new norms, of course we will be able to do just that,” he said.

He said he was very proud that such a programme has been successfully organised by the state government.

“It is an important event and an effort to further enhance our spirit of patriotism, awareness and understanding of our country’s history and our responsibility to the nation.

“Through such a celebration, the people of various races, various socio-cultural and economic backgrounds will always stay united and work together in bringing prosperity and well-being to the state of Sarawak,” he said.

Touching on the theme of this year’s National Day celebration, namely ‘Malaysia Prihatin’ and ‘Malaysia Menang Bersama’, Abdul Karim believes it is very accurate and very appropriate.

“This theme clearly depicts and reflects what the Sarawak government has been and is doing for the people, especially in an environment where we are at war with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We understand that many of our people are facing difficulties at this time, but we in the government led by the Most Honorable Chief Minister of Sarawak, always work hard to think and plan how to alleviate the people’s problems and the frontliners’ struggles since March 2020,” he said.

He noted that in terms of the cumulative achievement in vaccinating the people, when compared to other states in the country, Sarawak is ranked at number three for those vaccinated with first dose and number two for those vaccinated with two doses.

“This is an excellent achievement, which clearly shows that the Sarawak government is very concerned about the health and safety of the people,” he said.

Also present at the celebration were Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, chief minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, deputy chief ministers, ministers, assistant ministers and others.