Covid-19: Sarawak records 2,285 new cases, two fatalities

KUCHING (Aug 31): Sarawak continued to log over 2,000 Covid-19 infections with today’s cases registering at 2,285, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the state also reported two death cases, bringing the death toll to 526.

“Almost half of the new infections were recorded in Kuching with 1,129 cases followed by Bau (228) and Serian (113),” it said.

In addition, 31 districts also reported new cases namely Lundu (93), Samarahan (81), Bintulu (76), Sibu (71), Mukah (61), Simunjan (60), Subis (59), Miri (54), Limbang (41), Song (34), Tebedu (32), Pusa (21), Tatau (20), Betong (16), Sri Aman (15), Kapit (13), Asajaya (10), Lubok Antu (10), Bukit Mabong (8), Sarikei (7), Belaga (7), Selangau (7), Beluru (5), Kanowit (4), Dalat (3), Matu (2), and one each in Meradong, Lawas, Julau, Pakan, and Sebauh.

The latest cases brought the state’s total number of infections to 116,558.

The committee said 2,275 or 99.56 per cent of today’s cases were of categories one and two involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients respectively.

“There were also two category three cases; four of category four and four of category five,” it added.

Category three refers to cases with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen while categories four and five are patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen and requiring ventilator support respectively.

