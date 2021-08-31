Cuepacs Sarawak urges hesitant civil servants to get vaccinated

KUCHING (Aug 31): The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services Malaysia (Cuepacs) Sarawak is appealing to the 2.2 per cent of the 1.6 million civil servants in Malaysia who have not registered for Covid-19 vaccination to get vaccinated as an effort to protect themselves and those around them.

Its chairman Omar Bahrein Unin said civil servants, including teachers and teaching assistants, who have not done so should take into account the public interest to curb the spread of the pandemic in the community.

“In terms of their roles in schools, teachers and teaching assistants need to take the vaccine for the safety of their workplace, considering they are a group of civil servants who are close to students and others in the teaching community.

“If they refuse to get vaccinated, it will also cause concern to parents in sending their children to school,” he said in a statement yesterday, in response to news reports that as of Aug 19, some 2.2 per cent of the 1.6 million civil servants in the country had not registered for vaccination.

Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman was quoted as saying that as a follow-up, PSD would submit the names of those who have not registered to the respective department heads to find out the real reasons, for further action.

Omar said Cuepacs Sarawak is aware that there is possibility that those who did not register for vaccination have their own reasons, such as illnesses.

“Therefore, Cuepacs Sarawak hopes the Ministry of Health or its respective departments to be able to provide counselling and the best explanation to convince the persons concerned to get vaccinated willingly,” he said.

Omar said Cuepacs Sarawak is worried that those who have not been vaccinated could be a source of severe virus transmission in their work premises.

“The readiness of all civil servants to be vaccinated is a measure to support the government’s efforts to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, which will eventually create herd immunity for our good,” he said.