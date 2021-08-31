DCM calls on Malaysians to strengthen unity among each other

KUCHING (Aug 31): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan calls on Malaysians to strengthen the spirit of unity, regardless of religion, race, culture and background, especially in facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his National Day message, he said that the theme for this year’s celebration ‘Malaysia Prihatin’ is in line with the government’s aspiration to inculcate love for the country.

“Therefore, it is important for us as Malaysians to understand the meaning of this National Day celebration.

“We should be thankful to be able to celebrate this in a safe and peaceful environment. All Malaysians, especially the younger generation, must appreciate the struggles and sacrifices of our past leaders who have rewarded to us a Malaysia that remains peaceful and prosperous. This is the legacy of our past leaders and we must continue their struggle,” he said.

Awang Tengah, who is Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, and Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources, said the spirit of the Malaysian Federation should be understood well by the younger generation.

“Only with understanding and unity, we can continue to make this country stable, progressive and peaceful.

“With a strong spirit of unity, we will be able to overcome the challenges encountered to restore the economic situation and continue the development for the well-being of the people,” he said.