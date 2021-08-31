Elderly man reported missing after failing to return home from his farm located across Sungai Enseluai

JULAU (Aug 31): A 88-year-old man has been reported missing after he failed to return home from his routine trip to his farm located across Sungai Enseluai yesterday.

Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Nicholas Belulin said that they were informed by an officer from the Julau police station on the incident at around 11pm yesterday.

Following that, Nicholas said a team of three Bomba personnel were sent to the victim’s longhouse at Rumah Lidom, Nanga Enseluai, Lasi, which is located about 38 kilometres from Bintangor.

“They arrived at the longhouse at around 1140pm to gather information from victim’s family members and returned to the station at around 1.40am.

“Another team would be despatched to conduct a search and rescue operation (SAR) operation today,” he said.

According to a report lodged by the victim’s daughter, her father Sulau Bilong had set out from their longhouse to his farm around 4.15pm yesterday.

The victim’s daughter, who identified herself as Catherine, said the family suspected something amiss had happened to Sulau after he failed to return home.

Nicholas said Catherine told the Bomba personnel that they decided to lodge a missing person report at Julau Police Station late in the evening after all their efforts to search for Sulau went futile.

“We were also told that the longhouse folk who had joined in the search for the missing man had found his boat not far from the longhouse,” he added.

Following the information received, Nicholas said they would commence a search and rescue (SAR) operation after holding a discussion with the police and other agencies this morning.