Enact bill to establish State Health Ministry – reps

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has been urged to look into the increasing Covid-19 cases and enact a bill that will empower it to allocate resources and also establish a State Health Ministry to manage public health affairs.

Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedick and Luyang assemblyman Phoon Jin Zhe in a joint statement on Tuesday opined that by empowering the state government, Sabah would have a bigger say in public health matters such as the vaccination.

“This is also in line with the spirit behind MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) as equal partners in the federation of Malaysia. This is also to stop relying on the federal government and act swiftly as numbers are skyrocketing in Sabah on a daily basis.

“We will only face a bigger health and economic crisis if we continue to sit and wait. Sabah’s healthcare system is collapsing while facing shortage of infrastructure and human resources,” they added.

At the same time, they also urged Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan to table a government motion to enact a bill to allow the state government to have more authorities to further address the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have submitted a special motion under the Standing Order 31(2) for the State Assembly to enact a new law on prevention and control of diseases thereafter to pave the way for the state government to be empowered in making key decisions to support our healthcare system amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

“If the Deputy Chief Minister is sincere in this matter, he should table a government motion. This is because in the Westminster parliamentary system, the government bills and motions would always be tabled first in the August House,” they said.

Two days ago, Jeffrey said in a press conference held at the Native Court in Penampang that the Sabah government should be in charge of its health matters.

He also said that it is necessary to have the enactment and funds in place if Sabah is to have her own Health Ministry.