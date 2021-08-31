Limbang district now Covid-19 red zone after logging 70 cases in last 14 days

KUCHNG (Aug 31): Limbang district is the latest district in Sarawak to be declared a Covid-19 red zone, according to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Limbang district was a green zone a week ago (Aug 24), but changed to a yellow zone a day later and was then declared an orange zone on Aug 28.

SDMC in its Covid-19 daily update said Limbang district status changed from orange to red after recording 70 locally transmitted cases in the last 14 days.

The Health Ministry categorises districts with no cases as green zones, those with one to 20 cases over a two-week period as yellow zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones and 41 and above as red zones.

Following this, there are now 30 red zones in Sarawak.

They are Meradong, Beluru, Sarikei, Lubok Antu, Kapit, Pakan, Kanowit, Song, Belaga, Pusa, Betong, Tebedu, Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundi, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

According to SDMC’s statistics, there have been a total of 26,700 locally transmitted cases recorded in these 30 districts within the last 14 days, with Kuching recording the highest at 12,150.

There are now two orange zones, namely Marudi and Sebauh, and seven yellow zones comprising Kabong, Matu, Daro, Bukit Mabong, Telang Usan, Julau and Lawas.

Tanjung Manis remains the only green zone in Sarawak.