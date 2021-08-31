MACC chief vows to probe claims of anti-vaxxers bribing doctors for Covid-19 vaccination certs

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 31): Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Datuk Seri Azam Baki has vowed to investigate allegations of medical doctors receiving bribes from vaccine refusers in exchange for vaccination certificates.

In a statement today, Azam said that he viewed the recent claims by members of the public seriously and expressed concern over the repercussions of such activities.

“This act not only involves the issue of corruption, but also affects the reputation of the medical profession; thus, tarnishing their image if said activities are really happening. So far, the MACC has not received any complaints related to the issue, but we will investigate and conduct intelligence on locations suspected of committing such acts of malpractice.

“Therefore, members of the public who have any information on the misconduct can contact the MACC via the hotline number 1-800-88-6000 or the corruption complaints portal at portaladuan.sprm.gov.my,” Azam said.

On August 12, then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that the government would be announcing the type of action that would be taken against anti-vaccine groups either this, or next month.

National news agency Bernama reported him as saying that this was to ensure that the country could achieve herd immunity to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We will study and conduct some research about this (anti-vaccine) group. We need to know the background, whether most of them are so sick that they are afraid to take the vaccine or they don’t want to take the vaccine because they don’t believe (in it).

“So, when we have analysed if the percentage is very small, it is not worrying but if it is big, we have to find a way, whether to (make it) mandatory under the existing legal provisions. It will be decided by the government within this month or next month,” he was quoted as saying. — Malay Mail