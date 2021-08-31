NCCIM calls on M’sians to be in solidarity with govt to overcome financial, economic hardships

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 31): The National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) calls on all Malaysian to be in solidarity with the government to assist businesses, entrepreneurs and the rakyat to overcome their financial and economic hardships caused by the Covid-19.

President Datuk Low Kian Chuan said in conjunction with Merdeka Day celebration, Malaysians, including the business community per se have to yield a level of unprecedented national solidarity in the war against the worst ever crisis, the Covid-19.

“Merdeka Day is a classic time to push the magic of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ to deliver the powers of solidarity to combat the Covid-19, as well as steer the nation’s economic machinery and its ecosystem to be back on its feet and bouncing ahead with growth,” he said in a statement today.

The federation of five national trade organisations said it believed that Malaysians are enthusiastic and optimistic that victory is imminent while “Keluarga Malaysia” would deliver the victory with cognisance that national unity is a critical ingredient to its success.

It said the government needed to rebuild public confidence and trust in its competence and capacity to implement effective measures to overcome the pandemic with timely economic responses to limit and assist on the sufferings of businesses and the rakyat and navigate the nation out of the crisis and onto better economic footing.

“We hopes the government, with its National Recovery Council and the Covid-19 Special Task Force, will continue to review, enhance and recalibrate the strategies to combat the pandemic and help the rakyat as well as businesses to prepare for a safe, successful and sustainable reopening of the economy,” it said.

It added that NCCIM and five constituent chambers, in coordination with the industry associations remain committed to help the business community, especially small and medium enterprises to stay afloat in this trying time. – Bernama