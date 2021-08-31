No new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak, total at 131

KUCHING (Aug 31): The number of active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak remains at 131 as no new clusters were declared today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its Covid-19 daily update also said that no clusters came to an end today.

However, the committee said that over 100 new cases were recorded in 14 existing clusters, with the Jero Gelasah Cluster recording the highest increase with 35 new cases.

This was followed by the Bungey 2 Cluster with 22 cases, Kaman Cluster (12), Long Urun Cluster (6), Kampung Simpok Cluster (4), KM20 Betong Cluster (4) and Ladang 0004 CLuster Kuala Baram (3).

Kampung Lintang Baru Cluster, Opar Cluster, Mundai Cluster and Sungai Ringin Cluster recorded one additional new case each for this day.

The other active clusters did not record any new cases.

SDMC also stated that some 1,804 swab test samples from all these clusters are still pending laboratory results.