On this National day, Bintulu MP prays for an end to Covid-19 pandemic in the country

BINTULU (Aug 31): On this National Day, Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing hoped and prayed for an end to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country with blessings for growth and renewal again.

“We all deserve some respite from an unprecedented struggle and to receive cheer again in our hearts,” he said in his Facebook page today in conjunction with the 64th National Day celebration today.

Besides that, Tiong also prayed that the country will once again inspire a government of wisdom and courage following a big change.

“The wisdom to put the people first, and the courage to shoulder greater responsibility so that our people may feel the warmth again after the night’s storm,”

He said the fight against Covid-19 has gone on for more than a year and life is even more uncertain now with the pandemic and political turmoil which resulted in the change of the new federal government.

“The people sometimes feel like passengers on a listless ship, gradually losing confidence and determination to lead active lives full of ambition,” he said.

Tiong said as the Jalur Gemilang is soaring with Negaraku playing in the air, it brought back memories of the country’s proud history as Malaysia enjoyed rapid development from a little known colony into one of Southeast Asia’s leading economies with foreign trade and investments bringing economic growth.

“This history is surely imprinted in the hearts of every Malaysian and they yearn for the bounty that we can receive from this beautiful land,” Tiong said.