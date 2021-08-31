Out-of-quarantine elderly man killed in ambulance accident in Pekan

KUANTAN (Aug 31): A senior citizen who had just been discharged from hospital quarantine for Covid-19 was killed when the ambulance he was in lost control and skidded into a drain at KM 21 Jalan Pekan-Batu Balik in Pekan yesterday.

Pahang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) head Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh said the 74 year-old victim died while receiving treatment at Pekan Hospital emergency ward at 10.20 pm last night.

“The accident occurred at 4.15 pm when the ambulance was en route to send the victim home in Felda Chini after he was discharged from quarantine at Pekan Hospital. The van skidded as it was being driven through a stretch of road undergoing upgrading work.

“The accident also caused the ambulance driver and a nurse to suffer minor injuries,” he said when contacted.

Kamarulzaman said the victim was a chronic asthma patient who had undergone quarantine at the hospital after having been in close contact with a Covid-19 patient. – Bernama