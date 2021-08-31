PBDS Baru urges MDDMC to enforce stringent SOP in Miri in view of rising Covid-19 cases in S’wak

MIRI (Aug 31): The Miri Divisional Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) has been called to enforce stringent Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) here in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) president Bobby William in a statement today said MDDMC must act swiftly before the situation gets out of control, especially now with the presence of Delta variant in most divisions in the state.

“Stringent SOP should be enforced in Miri. You can see that social gathering is rampant, with the opening of ‘Rumah Asap’ or barbeque stalls.

“I am not trying to disturb the business sector, but we need SOP in place so that we can minimise the risk of infection amongst Mirians. This is for the betterment of all,” he said.

He also called for authorities to carry out routine patrol to ensure that the people comply with the SOP.

“From Taman Tunku to Senadin, the SOP are not properly enforced. You hardly see the enforcement personnel carrying out checks at premises for SOP compliance,” Bobby claimed.

On another note, Bobby also called Mirians to remain vigilant and play their role in helping the government to bring down the Covid-19 cases in the state.