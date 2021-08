Six localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Aug 31): Six localities have been imposed with a two-week Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) including two longhouses in Sebauh district, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the EMCO for Rh Renga anak Layang at Sungai Senggam, Jalan Sebungan Sebauh and Rh Ugop anak Umpin at Nanga Sigu, Pandan had commenced on Aug 30 and will run until September 12.

“Also undergoing the EMCO on the same dates is Rh Sating anak Bundan at KM67, Jalan Bintulu/Miri in Bintulu,” it added.

It also said that the EMCO for another two longhouses started today (Aug 31).

“Rh Manai at San Panjai in Lubok Antu and Rh Manggi at Kampung Menuang Baru in Limbang will be under the EMCO until September 13.”

In Simunjan, Pekan Sebangan, Kampung Lutong, and Kampung Menek at Sebuyau will start their EMCO from tomorrow (Sept 1) until September 14.

Meanwhile, the committee also announced that the EMCO for 14 localities in six districts were lifted today.

They are Kampung Krangan Jaya, Kampung Krangan Engkatak, Kampung Krangan Tekalong, Kampung Krangan Baru, Kampung Junggu Mawang, Kampung Krangan Trusan, Kampung Sungai Menyan Cina and the Salcra Melikin quarters in Serian; Kampung Goeblit and Kampung Quop in Kuching; Rh Patrick Andin ak Uli at Sg Serakit in Sebauh; Rh Machau, Nanga Kumpang at Engkelili in Lubok Antu; Rh Edwin Engkulau anak Jelani at Nanga Belungai in Tatau; and Rh Paberi Magelit, Sg Menok, Lapok at Tinjar in Beluru.