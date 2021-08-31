STB engages with German travel agents in FVW 3rd Virtual Counter Days Show 2021

KUCHING (Aug 31): The Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) will be participating in the FVW 3rd Virtual Counter Days Show 2021 along with its industry partners in a bid to ensure the Sarawak brand remains visible and to shift the focus of travel agents to Sarawak as a preferred tourism destination.

From now until Sept 2, the B2B virtual travel trade fair event organised by FVW Median GmbH in Germany will bring together several thousands of German travel agents to connect with over 75 international exhibitors.

STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor, who was represented at the opening ceremony by her deputy Yusfida Khalid, said that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic will not stop STB’s effort and momentum in increasing Sarawak’s brand exposure to the world.

“Sarawak is a destination blessed with a variety of culture, adventure, nature, food and festival waiting to be rediscovered by the world. Our participation in this event expresses STB’s objective to ensure Sarawak is on top of our stakeholders’ mind in our focus markets. We will continue to highlight Sarawak as a destination of choice that caters to a variety of interests and budgets.

“Although we are not meeting the travel agents in person, we are confident that this virtual B2B event will bridge the gap and offers greater flexibility for networking purposes. It is an effective way to update our tourism partners with Sarawak’s products and experiences. This virtual participation will also reflect Sarawak’s digital economy initiatives to embrace digitalisation,” she added.

Onboard together with STB during the FVW 3rd Virtual Counter Days Show 2021 will be ten Sarawak travel agents who will be conducting business sessions and highlighting their products on sustainable tourism in Sarawak.

The travel agents are Authentic Borneo Tours, Borneo Adventure, Brighton Travel & Tours, Cat City Holidays, CPH Travel Agencies, Greatown Travel, Happy Trails Borneo Tours, Minda Nusantara Tours & Travel Agencies, and Paradesa Borneo.

STB also officiated the latest destination video titled ‘Explore the Caving Beauty of Sarawak’ featuring the boundless beauty of Sarawak’s magnificent caves which can also be viewed at its official Youtube channel.

STB will also take part in a discussion round today on the topic of ‘Comeback of the Long-Haul Destinations’ which focuses on the needs and wants of future travelers and the session will be moderated by FVW/Travel editor Bianca Wilkens.

“As Sarawak has fully vaccinated more than 80 percent of its adult population, STB has initiated campaigns to support the recovery of the local tourism sector such as the intra-state Sia Sitok Sarawak campaign, Sarawak Tourism Online Ecosystem Fund and the Visitors Incentive Package (VIP) incentives in anticipation of the reopening of borders,” STB said in a statement.

For more information, log on to Sarawak Tourism Board’s website: https://sarawaktourism.com.