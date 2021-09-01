25 people compounded in Kuching for failing to comply with SOP

KUCHING (Sept 1): A total of 25 individuals were slapped with compounds for failing to comply with the National Recovery Plan Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) during the National Day celebration.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today said these individuals were found to have violated the SOP around Jalan Tan Sri Ong Kee Hui and Jalan Hup Kee.

“The compounds totalling RM37,500 were issued for offences such as failing to observe physical distancing and being in a public place after the permitted hours,” said Ahsmon.

Those compounded were made up of 14 men and 11 women aged between 22 and 49 years-old.

He also revealed that patrols were conducted starting at 8pm on Aug 30 until 1am on Aug 31.

A total of three officers and 12 personnel were tasked to conduct patrols under Act 342 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Ahsmon also warned that the police will not compromise with any individuals found to be violating the SOP.