2,635 vehicles checked during statewide ‘Op Khas Ambang Merdeka Tahun 2021’

KUCHING (Sept 1): A total of 2,635 vehicles were checked during the statewide “Op Khas Ambang Merdeka Tahun 2021” to ensure road safety and public compliance to the National Recovery Plan standard operating procedures (SOP).

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement today said the operation which was conducted from Aug 28 to Sept 1 also saw a total of 617 summonses being issued for various traffic offences.

“The operation which was carried out on the concept of ‘total enforcement’ also saw checks being conducted on 3,063 individuals,” said Alexson.

The focus of the operation, he said, was to look out for major offences which could cause road accidents such as excessive speeding, overtaking at double lines, jumping the red lights, drink-driving, illegal racing and all motorcycle related offenses.

Held at all districts in Sarawak, the operation saw the involvement of 268 traffic police personnel who conducted a total of 68 sub-operations.

Alexson also revealed that a total of 18 motorcycles were seized under Section 60 of the Road Transport Act 1987 when the machines were found to be illegally modified.

He added that a male suspect was also arrested in Sibu under Section 108(e) of the Road Transport Act 1987 after he was found to be using a fake license plate.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department is reminding road users to comply with traffic laws and the National Recovery Plan SOP.

Police will take stern action against any individuals who are found to have committed traffic offences as well as those who have violated the SOP set by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee.