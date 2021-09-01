Agong consents to new Parliament sitting dates, says Wan Junaidi

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 1): The amendment to the dates of the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Parliament to September 13 until October 12 has been approved by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Wan Junaidi said it was in line with Standing Order 11 (2) of Dewan Rakyat and Standing Order 10 (2) of Dewan Negara.

“Based on the standing orders, the prime minister as the head of the house has the discretion to change the dates set from time to time according to the suitability to the current situation,” he said in a statement today.

He said the amendments included the starting dates of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara sittings with the Dewan Rakyat sitting moved to September 13 from September 6 and an additional two days for the duration of the sessions.

The new Dewan Rakyat meeting will last for 17 days instead of 15 days, while Dewan Negara will sit for 14 days instead of 12 days from October 4 to October 21.

According to the calendar on the Parliament website, His Majesty is scheduled to officiate the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Parliament on the first day.

Wan Junaidi said the amendment was to give some time to the newly appointed Cabinet members who were sworn in only two days ago to shoulder their responsibilities and identify issues that needed to be prioritised in their respective ministries.

“The amendment to the dates will give time to the new Cabinet ministers to prepare for the parliamentary sitting and the approval of the draft speech by the Agong,” he said.

He said the additional two days was to give way to government matters or motions that needed to be resolved on the additional days. — Bernama