Batu Kawah resident killed after car turns turtle in crash

KUCHING (Sept 1): A 33-year-old woman was killed after the car she was driving was rear-ended and turned turtle at the Jalan Batu Kawah-Matang traffic light intersection around 11.30pm last night.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu identified the deceased as Lee Suk Phin from Jalan Sungai Moyan, Batu Kawah.

“It is believed that the deceased’s vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old male as they were heading towards Bau from Batu Kawah,” Alexson said in a statement today.

Lee, who suffered serious head injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from Sarawak General Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle did not suffer from any physical injuries.

Police later took a blood sample from him for the investigation.

At the scene, police noted that the area is under construction and poorly lit.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.