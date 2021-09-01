Covid-19: Over half of 2,430 infections in Sabah backlog cases

KOTA KINABALU: More than half of 2,430 new Covid-19 cases recorded on September 1 in Sabah are backlog cases, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

According to his statement, 1,030 were recorded from samples screened 2-3 days ago, 221 from 4-5 days ago and 274 from 5 days and more.

One new cluster, Kluster Kinabatangan 2, was recorded in Kinabatangan.

“Close contact screening contributed 56% (1362) of all cases today, symptomatic screening 30.2% (734) and 6.4% (156) were obtained through symptomatic screening.

“Meanwhile, 1732 patients are in Category 2, 652 in Category 1, 24 people in Category 3, five patients in Category 4 and 13 people in category 5. Four cases are still under investigation,” he said.

As of Aug 31, Masidi said almost at 60% of the adult population im Sabah have taken a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine.