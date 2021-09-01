Covid-19: Sarawak records 3rd highest cases in the country with 2,414 today

KUCHING (Sept 1): Sarawak recorded the third highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country today with 2,414, after Selangor’s 4,591 cases and the 2,578 cases reported in Sabah.

This was the third day cases in the state have increased following the 2,285 cases reported yesterday and 2,028 cases reported on Monday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brought the State’s cumulative number of cases to 118,972.

“The country recorded 18,762 cases today, bringing the cumulative total to 1,765,016 cases,” Dr Noor said in a Facebook post.

Other states and territories registering four-digit new Covid-19 cases were Johor (1,993), Penang (1,762), Kedah (1,585), and Kelantan (1,504).

Also reporting new cases were Perak (899), Pahang (715), Kuala Lumpur (573), Terengganu (506), Melaka (309), Negeri Sembilan (291), Putrajaya (34), Perlis (33), and Labuan (3).