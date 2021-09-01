Covid-19: Sarawak records seven fatalities and 2,414 new cases

KUCHING (Sept 1): Sarawak recorded seven Covid-19 deaths today while new cases rose to 2,414, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the latest fatalities all involved senior citizens, the oldest of which was an 85-year-old woman from Kuching.

“She had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 21 and died at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH),” it said, adding that the victim also had heart disease.

Kuching also recorded another three deaths at SGH involving a 62-year-old woman who tested positive on August 30; a 75-year-old man who tested positive on August 25; and a 76-year-old woman who tested positive on August 26.

“The 62-year-old woman had a history of hypertension and cerebral palsy while the man had hypertension, heart disease and lung disease,” said the committee, adding that the 76-year-old from Serian had hypertension and heart disease.

It also said that two fatalities were registered in Sarikei where the victims had died at Sarikei Hospital.

“One of them was a 78-year-old man from Betong who tested positive on August 28 and had a history of hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

“The other victim was a 62-year-old man from Pusa with a history of hypertension and chronic kidney disease. He tested positive on August 27,” it said.

In Sibu, one death case was recorded at Sibu Hospital involving a 74-year-old woman who tested positive on August 31. She had no comorbidities.

With the latest fatalities, the death toll in Sarawak has increased to 533.

On the new cases, SDMC said Kuching continued to register the most cases at 1,031 followed by Bintulu (174), Sibu (121), Subis (115), and Betong (107).

“Another 20 districts recorded two-digit cases namely Sri Aman (92), Bau (91), Simunjan (76), Samarahan (73), Asajaya (64), Serian (60), Tebedu (55), Limbang (53), Song (49), Miri (33), Kapit (33), Tatau (32), Saratok (31), Lawas (21), Selangau (19), Lubok Antu (17), Lundu (13), Pusa (13), and Sarikei (11).

“Eight other districts which reported new cases were Belaga (6), Kanowit (6), Sebauh (5), Mukah (4), Bukit Mabong (4), Pakan (3), and one each in Dalat and Meradong,” it said.

The state’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 118,972.

The committee said 2,407 or 99.71 per cent of today’s cases were of categories one and two involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients respectively.

“There were also three category four cases and four of category five,” it added.

Category three refers to cases with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen while categories four and five are patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen and requiring ventilator support respectively.

In summary, today’s cases consisted of 1,761 cases which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 234 from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 254 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities; and 157 from other screenings at health facilities.

There were also eight Import B cases where the individuals had returned or entered from Kuala Lumpur (4), Selangor (2), Kedah (1), and Sabah (1).

Meanwhile, a total of 2,238 recovered Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state.

The committee said 1,137 were discharged from SGH and PKRC under SGH; 357 from PKRC Unimas; 317 from PKRC Serian; 105 from Sibu Hospital and the PKRC under Sibu Hospital; 88 from Bintulu Hospital and the PKRC under Bintulu Hospital; 79 from PKRC Betong; 44 from Kapit Hospital and the PKRC under Kapit Hospital; 37 from Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC under Sri Aman Hospital; 35 from PKRC Mukah; 18 from Miri Hospital and PKRC under Miri Hospital; 14 from Sarikei Hospital and the PKRC under Sarikei Hospital; four from PKRC Lawas; and three from Limbang Hospital and the PKRC under Limbang Hospital.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 92,156 or 77.46 per cent out of the overall cases,” said the committee.

It also said that 26,075 patients were still warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state including 51 cases who are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 18 intubated cases.