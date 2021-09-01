Efforts being made to increase black, white pepper prices, assures deputy minister

KUCHING (Sept 1): Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities would continue all efforts meant to increase the prices of black pepper and white pepper, said its Deputy Minister II Datuk Willie Mongin.

He observed that the prices of commodities, particularly pepper, had gone up after Perikatan Nasional (PN) took helm of federal government in March last year and in this respect, he hoped that this would continue under the ‘Malaysian Family’ administration headed by the new prime minister, Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakub.

“Since we have a new government under Perikatan Nasional and now known as the ‘Malaysian Family’ government, pepper prices have gone up by 70 per cent.

“Before this, the price of black pepper was around RM5 per kilogramme, but today, we are grateful that the price has gone up to RM18.50 per kilogramme.

“White pepper price is now between RM26 and RM28 per kilogramme.

“I, as a deputy minister for the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities, would continue to make sure that commodity prices would keep going up because this would greatly benefit the smallholders,” he said in his remarks for the virtual ‘Ratu Kebaya’ pageant finale yesterday, hosted by a pepper-based company Nang Ori.

Willie, who is Puncak Borneo MP, held the same ministerial post when the PN-led federal government was formed in March last year, under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who had resigned as prime minister on Aug 16 this year.

Meanwhile, Willie commended Nang Ori and its founder Awaeng Kwasin for producing innovative products based on Sarawak pepper.

He acknowledged that the company had also been promoting women’s entrepreneurship through its ‘Wanita Berjaya’ (Successful Women) initiative.

“Nang Ori is a brand from Borneo. It has opened opportunities to many and encouraged them to venture into online businesses.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we can see the establishment of many online entrepreneurs,” he said.

In his remarks, Awaeng said the virtual Ratu Kebaya pageant was amongst many activities organised and run under the ‘Wanita Berjaya’ programme in celebration of National Day 2021.

She said it had always been her dream to help more women venture into entrepreneurship by reinforcing their self-confidence and courage.

“My wish is to develop 3,000 successful women in online business by the end of this year,” she said, adding there are already 2,624 online entrepreneurs under Nang Ori.

The pageant was divided into two categories – Miss Kebaya Nang Ori Online 2021, and Mrs Kebaya Nang Ori Online 2021.

Sarvirna Serose, 25, from Kuching was crowned winner of Miss Kebaya Nang Ori Online 2021, while placing respective first to fourth runner-up were Elviana Alis Bolia, 21, from Bau; Husna Afiqah Nahar, 29, from Kuching; Debby Alissandra Unyi Jampi, 22, from Selangau; and Jesse Diana Jantai, 23, also from Kuching.

For Mrs Kebaya Nang Ori Online 2021, Rini Kana, a 39-year-old contestant from Marudi clinched the crown. Receiving prizes for second to fifth place, respectively, were Felicia Wong Siew Yien, 39, from Sri Aman; Jennifer Andrew Tiga Paet, 39, from Bau; Lumah Madai, 53, from Miri; and Gertrude Susie Robert Jiom, 36, also from Bau.

Sarvirna also won the subdiary title of ‘Miss Best Video’, while Elviana and Rini were voted ‘Miss Popular’ and ‘Mrs Popular’, respectively.

The event also held the launch of an online incubator and entrepreneurs development centre by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) Sarawak director Dr Azmi Amat Murjan.