Five new Variants of Concern cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded five new cases involving Variants of Concern (VOC), namely the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) from Aug 16 to 29.

The VOC was locally detected from the ongoing studies by three research institutes in the country.

This figure was shared by the Ministry of Health in its Facebook page, on August 31.

However, data on VOC was never shared in the state government’s daily statement although the total cases of VOC in Sabah are currently at 16, as of August 29.

According to the statistics, the overall 16 VOC cases in Sabah are nine of Delta variant, four of Beta variant and three of Alpha variant.

As of August 29, no Variant of Interest (VOI) cases were found from samples in Sabah.