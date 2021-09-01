Flood hits several low-lying villages, schools in Baram, no evacuation centre opened

MIRI (Sept 1): Several low lying villages and schools in Baram have been hit by flood following continuous heavy rain in the upper Baram river since yesterday.

Zone 6 Fire and Rescue station (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong in a statement today said despite situation, no evacuation centre has been opened.

“The water level in Long Panai is still rising as of 12.59pm today. The current was reported to be strong due to rain in the upper (Baram) river,” he said.

The four schools that were reported to be flooded today were SK Long Lenei, SK Long Bemang, SK Long Panai and SK Penghulu Baya Mallang.

“All three schools reported that the water level had risen rapidly since 3am this morning. However, no evacuation has been made thus far,” he said.

Meanwhile, Long Bemang village security and development committee (JKKK) deputy secretary Puyang Jok when contacted said the village was also flooded since Sunday evening.

“Prior to this, our village was flooded for over a week and when it finally receded on Sunday, the longhouse folk began to do general cleaning. Later that day, the flood returned,” she said.

This was the fourth time that Long Bemang was hit by flood this year.