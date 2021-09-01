Four localities in Sabah under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Four localities in Sabah will be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Sept 3 to Sept 16, said National Security Council director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

He said the localities involved are Perumahan Pekerja Ladang Mayvin 2, Telupid; Kampung Tagaroh, Kota Marudu; Kilang Papan Cargo Timber factory and quarters, Kampung Biah, Keningau and Kampung Dumpiring Bawah in Ranau.

Rodzi on Wednesday said this decision was made after examining the risk assessment and trends of the Covid-19 infection by the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at four localities in Sabah will end Sept 2. They are Kampung Tanjong Pagar, Sipitang; Kampung Padang Tembak, Keningau; Kampung Jawa, Tawau and Setinggan Kampung Baru Luyang, Penampang.