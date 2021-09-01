Front-liners spend National Day vaccinating Penan community in Long Liaw

MIRI (Sept 1): A group of front-liners spent the National Day public holiday yesterday in the remote area of Long Liaw in Ulu Tinjar.

They were there to administer the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to the Penan community in the area.

In a Facebook post, State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the team had to fly by Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) helicopter, take a boat ride, and then continue on foot to the settlement in Telang Usan state constituency, which is home to 35 Penan families.

“This is how many of our front-liners celebrated National Day in Sarawak — just quietly doing their jobs for the people all over Sarawak,” he said.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said completing the inoculation process for the Long Liaw community was the best National Day gift from the front-liners.

Calling the front-liners “our heroes of nation building in Sarawak”, Dr Sim said Sarawakians should appreciate their sacrifices and contributions by playing their roles in adopting all non-pharmaceutical and public health measures to prevent the further spread of the pandemic.

He added this would contribute to the post Covid-19 vaccination era of living with than virus and reopening the State safely.