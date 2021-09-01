Wednesday, September 1
Front-liners spend National Day vaccinating Penan community in Long Liaw

By Philip Kiew on Sarawak

Long Liaw villagers wait for their turn to be vaccinated. — Photo from Dr Sim Kui Hian/Facebook

MIRI (Sept 1): A group of front-liners spent the National Day public holiday yesterday in the remote area of Long Liaw in Ulu Tinjar.

They were there to administer the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to the Penan community in the area.

In a Facebook post, State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the team had to fly by Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) helicopter, take a boat ride, and then continue on foot to the settlement in Telang Usan state constituency, which is home to 35 Penan families.

“This is how many of our front-liners celebrated National Day in Sarawak — just quietly doing their jobs for the people all over Sarawak,” he said.

Front-liners pose for a National Day photo before beginning their journey in a Bomba helicopter. — Photo from Dr Sim Kui Hian/Facebook

The Local Government and Housing Minister said completing the inoculation process for the Long Liaw community was the best National Day gift from the front-liners.

Calling the front-liners “our heroes of nation building in Sarawak”, Dr Sim said Sarawakians should appreciate their sacrifices and contributions by playing their roles in adopting all non-pharmaceutical and public health measures to prevent the further spread of the pandemic.

He added this would contribute to the post Covid-19 vaccination era of living with than virus and reopening the State safely.

The front-liners travel by boat before proceeding on foot to Long Liaw. — Photo from Dr Sim Kui Hian/Facebook

