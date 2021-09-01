Hishammuddin: Special task force set up to manage national agenda in war against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 1): A task force has been set up to coordinate the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in managing the national agenda to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, says Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussien.

He said the task force would be led by his deputy, Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz.

“He (Ikmal Hisham) will report directly to me every week and the effort, among others, is to realise the 100-day KPI as announced by the Prime Minister recently.

“Mindef and the three branches of the MAF need to report on the actions that have been implemented over the past year, and suggest to me what other follow-up actions can be improved,” he said in a special press conference after beginning his official duties as Senior Minister of Defence at Wisma Pertahanan, here.

Hishammuddin said this also took into account the National Recovery Plan, the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme and the Greater Klang Valley Special Task Force, besides assisting the efforts undertaken by the National Security Council.

In this regard, Hishammuddin said the existing assets of Mindef and MAF such as Armed Forces Hospitals, field hospitals as well as schools in MAF camps could be utilised to meet the needs of the national agenda.

“I, along with my deputy and the leadership of Mindef and MAF will immediately go down to the field to get feedback and suggestions from staff and members regarding the current situation with regard to operations,” he said.

Hishammuddin said in this context, he would work with Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin as the Monitoring and Enforcement Committee chairman, especially in streamlining the operations of all enforcement agencies.

“Besides that, Mindef and MAF will continue to strengthen relations and cooperation with existing allies as well as continue the good relations with other countries that I have worked with during my time (as Foreign Minister) at Wisma Putra,” he said.

Also present were Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Army chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zin, Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sani and Air Force chief Gen Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul Samad. — Bernama