Kapit Resident’s Office bans administrative staff from travelling

KAPIT (Sept 1): The Kapit Resident’s Office has issued a notice to all administrative officers and staff serving in the division banning travel from their assigned workplace.

The ban is effective until Sept 14.

The notice issued by Kapit Resident Nyurak Keti said the restriction is necessary in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

“The detection of Delta variant cases in Sibu and Song is a grave cause of concern to all of us,” he said.

Exceptions will be given for those attending funerals or medical appointments, however a police permit would be required for travel, he said.

Yesterday, 34 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Song District, 13 in Kapit District, eight in Bukit Mabong District, and seven in Belaga District.

Only Bukit Mabong District is a yellow zone, while the other districts in the division are all red zones.

The Health Ministry categorises districts with one to 20 cases over a two-week period as yellow zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones, and those with 41 cases and above are red zones.