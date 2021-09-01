Kuching CAC moved to Stadium Perpaduan due to Covid surge – Dr Sim

KUCHING (Sept 1): The Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) here has been relocated to Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya from the Covid-19 One-Stop Centre at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Community Hall, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor, said the relocation was in view of the recent surge of Covid-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

The relocation of the CAC to Stadium Perpaduan has resulted in 1,000 to 2,000 less people visiting MBKS community hall, which now only carries out swab tests, he added.

“CAC, managed by the federal health department, is set up to triage all Covid-19 positive patients for risk stratification after clinical examination and blood tests,” he said in a Facebook post Monday.

He said the CAC will determine whether Covid-19 patients need to undergo hospital admission, low-risk treatment and quarantine centre (PKRC) admission, quarantine centre admission, or home quarantine.

“By the way, if you are infected with Covid-19, doesn’t matter Delta or other new variants, you will be treated the same,” the Local Government and Housing Minister added in the post.

He also said CACs, PKRCs and home quarantine monitoring are new concepts in medical planning worldwide because of the sheer number of positive cases during the pandemic.

In reminding the people that the coronavirus is only 20 months old and that vaccines and treatments are less than 12 months old, Dr Sim said the existing approach to overcome the pandemic is continuously evolving through the gaining of more experience and based on science.

Meanwhile, he said due to the prolonged pandemic causing severe disruptions to daily activities, it was understandable that people were vulnerable in their mental health, as well as experiencing hardship and suffering.

“We beg for your understanding, forgiveness, patience and cooperation. Together, let’s work through the uncharted territory.”

“At times, we were two steps forwards and one step back but with the spirit of solidarity and united efforts, we shall overcome Covid-19 in Sarawak,” he said.