Kuching records 12,727 Covid-19 cases over 14 days, averaging 909 daily

KUCHING (Sept 1): With 1,031 new Covid-19 cases today, Kuching district has recorded a total of 12,727 infections over the last 14 days, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) data showed.

Most of the cases here were local infections at 12,640 cases.

The district with the second highest number of infections over the two-week period is Serian with 2,318 cases with only two imported cases, said the data in SDMC’s daily update today.

Other districts that recorded four digit cases in the said period are Samarahan with 1,785, Bau (1,607) and Lundu (1,044).

The five districts are among 30 in the state which are Covid-19 red zones or districts with more than 40 cases over a two-week period. The state has 40 districts, and only one green zone, Tanjung Manis, which has had no cases in the past 14 days.

The state has three orange zones with between 31 to 40 cases and six yellow zones with 21 to 30 cases.

Cumulatively, Sarawak had recorded 28,162 cases over the last 14 days, out of which 27,853 were local infections.

Sarawak’s total number of cases since the pandemic hit the state rose to 118,972 today with 2,414 new infections. There were also seven deaths today, bringing the death toll to 533.

However, in spite of the high number of new cases recently, SDMC’s data showed that the number of patients in intensive care and requiring intubation is low at 51 and 18 today out of 26,075 patients under medical supervision.