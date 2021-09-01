Lawas district now Covid-19 orange zone after registering 35 cases in last 14 days

KUCHING (Sept 1): Lawas district changed into a Covid-19 orange zone after recording 35 locally transmitted cases in the past two weeks, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its Covid-19 daily update said that out of the 35 cases, 21 were registered today.

“This brings the total number of orange zones to three and yellow zones to six. There are 30 red zones in the state and one green zone,” it said.

The other orange zones are Marudi and Sebauh, which recorded a total of 99 cases.

The yellow zones are Kabong, Matu, Daro, Bukit Mabong, Telang Usan and Julau with a total of 66 cases.

As for red zones, they comprise Limbang, Meradong, Beluru, Sarikei, Lubok Antu, Kapit, Pakan, Kanowit, Song, Belaga, Pusa, Betong, Tebedu, Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu with a total of 27,688 cases.

Tanjung Manis remains the sole green zone.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 89 compounds statewide for violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) with 46 in Sibu, 34 in Kuching, four in Lawas, four in Saratok and one in Dalat.

Loitering in public after 10pm without valid reasons topped the list with 22 compounds followed by premises owners failing to monitor and adhere to physical distancing (19); gathering without physical distancing (17); operating or visiting premises listed under the ‘negative list’ (14); conducting activities listed under the negative list (6); not scanning the MySejahtera QR code or writing down personal details before entering a premises (5); premises operating beyond the allowed hours (5); and no inter-district permit (1).

“Since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March 18, 2020, the total number of compounds issued to date is 10,401,” said SDMC.

There were no police arrests or compounds by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing today.