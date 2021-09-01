Lawyers come to aid of 500 needy people in Sibu

SIBU (Sept 1): Five hundred needy families received food aid from Sibu branch of The Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) and court premises here yesterday.

According to a press statement from its chairman, Wee Wui Kiat, the recipients comprised single mothers, rural folk, the unemployed as well as poor families.

“AAS Sibu together with the court, collaborate to hold a charity drive in the form of food aid to provide relief and assistance to the needy in Sibu who are suffering from the hardship wrought by the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic.

“Due to the overwhelming support and outpouring of donations from both the legal profession and officers from the Sibu judiciary, we have raised about RM45,000 worth of donations,” Wee said in a statement yesterday.

He added the charity drive was initiated by Judicial Commissioner Christopher Chin to alleviate the suffering of the people here caused by the Covid-19.

He hoped their initiative would raise greater social awareness on Covid-19 induced poverty.

He also hoped that it would set an example to inspire more people to come forward to lend a helping hand to those who are in grave need of assistance.