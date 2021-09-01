Miri court jails man for eight months for threatening to chop off mum’s head

MIRI (Sept 1): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to eight months behind bars for threatening to kill his mother.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu meted out the sentence on Benjamin Aran Apoi, 23, from Taman Tunku here after he pleaded guilty to the charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

The Section provides for a maximum seven years’ imprisonment, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Benjamin verbally threatened his mother by saying that he would chop off her head.

He committed the offence at a house in Taman Tunku on Feb 3, 2021 at around 8am.

Leona ordered for the sentence to run from the date of his remand on Feb 22, 2021.