More Covid-19 patients in Sandakan need oxygen



KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is currently facing a serious wave of Covid-19, said State Health Department director Dr Rose Nani Mudin.

She said that in a statement on Wednesday, following a viral issue of the current situation at Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan.

“The Duchess of Kent Sandakan Hospital has taken proactive steps by opening more wards to accommodate the admission of Covid-19 patients who need oxygen.

“A women’s medical ward with 38 beds was turned into a Covid room.

“The hospital has 116 oxygen ports and 42 oxygen tanks with capacities of 3000L and 6000L. In addition, to meet the oxygen needs, the Duchess of Kent Sandakan Hospital has obtained 10 oxygen tanks from Kinabatangan Hospital and 20 more from Beluran Hospital,” she said.

According to Dr Rose Nani, data from the State Health Department showing that 80 to 90 percent of patients in need of ICU treatment are not vaccinated.

To reduce the death rate, all individuals must be vaccinated, she said.

“As previously informed, the Sabah State Health Department has always called on all Sabahans to comply with the SOP and also get vaccinated to reduce the risk of serious Covid-19 infection.

“As of yesterday, 59.1% of the adult population in Sabah had obtained one dose of the vaccine and 40% had completed both doses,” she concluded.