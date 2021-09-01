Mosti to focus on economics of innovation – Dr Adham

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 1): Minister Datuk Seri Adham Baba who begins his tenure at the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) today said his main focus is to promote economics of innovation.

This, he said, includes planning innovation methods that could enhance the economy of the people and contributing to the world by exporting science and technology.

“We will also improve the participation of individuals that need Mosti’s services to ensure excellence in the field of innovation, science and technology,” he said in a virtual interaction session with Mosti secretary-general Datuk Ir Dr Siti Hamisah Tapsir and ministry staff.

Dr Adham is among the 30 ministers and 37 deputy ministers who took their oaths of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara last Monday.

Dr Adham was named Mosti Minister in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Cabinet, swapping places with Khairy Jamaluddin who is now Health Minister. – Bernama