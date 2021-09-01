Motorcyclist from Singgai killed after being flung off bike into oncoming traffic

KUCHING (Sept 1): A motorcyclist perished after he was flung off his machine into the opposite lane and subsequently hit by an oncoming car at Jalan Kampung Atas Singgai around 8.30am today.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said it is believed the deceased was negotiating a bend when he suddenly lost control of the motorcycle.

“The deceased, identified as 22-year-old Bilson Ajang from Kampung Sudoh Singai, Bau, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Bau Hospital,” Alexson said in a statement today.

He added Bilson was heading to Simpang Musi from Singgai when the accident occurred.

Bilson’s body has been transferred to the Bau Hospital mortuary for further action.

Blood samples from the deceased and the 52-year-old male driver of the other vehicle, who was uninjured in the accident, were taken for the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.