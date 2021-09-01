New Bletih Cargo Jetty ideal site for proposed ferry landing point – Jamit

KAPIT (Sept 1): The New Bletih Cargo Jetty located at Bletih Industrial Zone Phase II has been identified as the most suitable site for the proposed ferry landing point to connect Kapit town to Menuan on the opposite side of the Rajang river, said Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit.

Speaking to reporters after conducting a recent visit to the site, he said this was also in view that the construction of the proposed Jalan Menuan is progressing well.

“The construction of the proposed Jalan Menuan from the riverbank to Ulu Sungai Menuan is progressing on schedule.

“Upon completion, the road will link more than 15 longhouses. The ferry service will link Menuan to Kapit town in the future so that the people from the longhouses there can drive their vehicles to town,” he said.

“Also, those from Kapit town owning titled land in Menuan can start to plan the development of their land.”

Accompanying Jamit on his visit were Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut and Public Works Department (JKR) Kapit Divisional Engineer Bujang Kanang and road engineer Kilat Naipok.

The assemblyman expressed his belief that infrastructure development and socioeconomic activities must come hand in hand to improve the people’s quality of life.

He said Menuan is suitable for commercial agriculture, and that the completion of the road from the riverbank leading to Ulu Menuan will open up more land for that purpose.

“I’m working closely with the Kapit Agriculture Department to see how best to help the landowners open up their land for the planting of commercial crops.

“The landscape is suitable for the cultivation of pepper, rubber and fruit trees, as well as for poultry farming and animal rearing,” said Jamit, adding that most Menuan folk currently grow fruits and vegetables for sale at Kapit town.