Over 15 mln of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated – JKJAV

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 1): A total of 15,032,301 individuals or 64.2 per cent of the country’s adult population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday, according to the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV).

JKJAV, in a Twitter post today, said 19,741,754 individuals or 84.3 per cent had received their first dose, bringing the cumulative figure for vaccines administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 34,752,340 doses as of yesterday.

It said 60.5 per cent of the country’s overall population had received the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine while 46 per cent had completed both doses.

On the daily vaccination rate, it said 261,768 doses were administered yesterday, with 115,473 for first dose recipients and 146,295 for second-dose jabs.

PICK was launched last Feb 24 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. – Bernama