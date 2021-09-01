PM: Special Covid-19 Aid to be paid out from Sept 6

KUALA LUMPUR (Sep 1): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that the Special Covid-19 Aid (BKC) for the hardcore poor, B40 and M40 will be channelled to recipients from September 6.

He said the Finance Ministry has been asked to expedite the programme that was scheduled to be implemented last August.

In a statement this evening, he said that a total of RM3.1 billion has also been channelled to the relevant banking institutions, adding that phase one of the crediting process will commence on September 6 and is expected to be completed by September 10.

“I have taken note of the delay in the BKC payment, which was supposed to be implemented last August. I have instructed the Finance Ministry to hasten the payment.

“The crediting process will begin September 6, and is expected to complete by September 10. BKC will benefit 10 million recipients from the extremely poor, B40 and M40, as well as those who qualify for the cash assistance,” he said.

He added that the next phase of the crediting process will be done according to schedule.

On June 28, the previous government under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the Pemulih package worth RM150 billion which included a direct fiscal injection of RM10 billion aimed at providing comprehensive assistance to the people.

The BKC programme — which was scheduled to start in August — falls under the Pemulih package, which would provide additional financial assistance to an estimated 11 million households and individuals. — Malay Mail